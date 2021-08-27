Mahira Khan shares 'love' note for beau Salim Karim on birthday: Read Here

Mahira Khan shares heartfelt note on 'love' Salim Karim's birthday: Read Here

Mahira Khan is writing a special note to 'her love' Salim Karim.

The Superstar actor turned to her Instagram on Thursday and shared an excerpt from a book, hinting a cryptic love letter to her special someone.

"My Love.

You make me better

The right person. The right love.

You are," read the page.

Mahira's post comes on the day of beau Salim Karim's birthday.



Although the couple has not officially announced their relationship, rumor has it that the duo got engaged in Turkey around friends and family.