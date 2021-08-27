 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Aug 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan shares 'love' note for beau Salim Karim on birthday: Read Here

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Mahira Khan shares heartfelt note on love Salim Karims birthday: Read Here
Mahira Khan shares heartfelt note on 'love' Salim Karim's birthday: Read Here

Mahira Khan is writing a special note to 'her love' Salim Karim.

The Superstar actor turned to her Instagram on Thursday and shared an excerpt from a book, hinting a cryptic love letter to her special someone.

"My Love.

You make me better

The right person. The right love.

You are," read the page.

Mahira's post comes on the day of beau Salim Karim's birthday. 

Although the couple has not officially announced their relationship, rumor has it that the duo got engaged in Turkey around friends and family. 

More From Showbiz:

Rhea Chakraborty calls BFF Shibani Dandekar ‘world’s most special girl’

Rhea Chakraborty calls BFF Shibani Dandekar ‘world’s most special girl’
Nadia Jamil is enroute Hunza on a motorbike! See Photo

Nadia Jamil is enroute Hunza on a motorbike! See Photo
Nadia Hussain answers if wife's duty is to 'serve' her husband: 'Not at all!'

Nadia Hussain answers if wife's duty is to 'serve' her husband: 'Not at all!'
Abishek Bachchan underwent surgery after fracturing hand in 'freak accident'

Abishek Bachchan underwent surgery after fracturing hand in 'freak accident'
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar Khan celebrate second wedding anniversary

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar Khan celebrate second wedding anniversary
Paparazzo tells Alia Bhatt she looks like Ranveer Singh: Watch her reaction

Paparazzo tells Alia Bhatt she looks like Ranveer Singh: Watch her reaction
Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets scolded over plate of biryani: 'Permission leni chahiye na'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets scolded over plate of biryani: 'Permission leni chahiye na'
Falak Shabir rescues wife Sarah Khan from goons in new track 'Lagay Pyari'

Falak Shabir rescues wife Sarah Khan from goons in new track 'Lagay Pyari'
Feroze Khan 'sees dreams' of becoming 'world champion in boxing'

Feroze Khan 'sees dreams' of becoming 'world champion in boxing'
'PTV to produce series on life of Mirza Ghalib and Mughal Emperor Babur': Fawad Chaudhry

'PTV to produce series on life of Mirza Ghalib and Mughal Emperor Babur': Fawad Chaudhry
Prakash Raj, wife Pony Verma get married ‘again’

Prakash Raj, wife Pony Verma get married ‘again’
Sadaf Kanwal shares a heartfelt birthday note for husband Shahroz Sabzwari

Sadaf Kanwal shares a heartfelt birthday note for husband Shahroz Sabzwari

Latest

view all