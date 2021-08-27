Shah Rukh Khan charms Farah Khan in hilarious version of 'Main Hun Na': WATCH HERE

Shah Rukh Khan fans, rejoice!

Bollywood's King Khan has left fans swooning after re-creating an all-new version of his hit song from Main Hun Na and he is joined by none other than Farah Khan.

On Thursday, the Farah turned to her Instagram and shared an adorable clip with SRK while the duo lip-synced to the movie's title track.

"With my Most favourite.. one & only iamsrk there’s No1 like you.. #mainhoonna #farahkefundays," she captioned alongside the photo.

For the video, Shah Rukh donned a brown shirt paired with black pants whereas Farah wore a floral printed kurta with pants.





The viral video was quick to reach fellow Bollywood stars, who also could not resist the classic SRK charm.

Amongst them were also Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh, who praised the director-actor duo for their ace performance.



"ohhhhhhhhhhhh heart Melt !!!" commented Ranveer while Kriti left a bunch of heart-eyed emoticons.

"Do u have to do this to us Farah," added another close friend of the director.

Take a look:



