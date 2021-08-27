 
Friday Aug 27 2021
Web Desk

PMC delays announcing NLE results following protests, rescheduling of exam in Lahore

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Doctors Stage Protest in Lahore on 27th August 2021. Courtesy: Doctors Wake-Up Movement/@DWMOfficial
  • NLE exam at Lahore's Saphirre Hall rescheduled to Sunday, August 29. 
  • Exam results will be communicated after completion of rescheduled exam at Lahore Centre, announces PMC. 
  • NLE mandatory for MBBS & BDS graduates to practice medicine. 

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Friday said that the results of the National Licensing Examination (NLE) will be announced on Sunday, August 29, due to rescheduling of an exam at one exam centre in Lahore. 

The PMC had announced in July that exams for NLE will be carried out locally and internationally at designated PMC centres from August 20 to 27

However, following protests by doctors today against the NLE, the PMC rescheduled today's exam at the Lahore Saphirre Hall to Sunday, August 29 citing "unavoidable reasons". 

The PMC shared the change in schedule via their official Twitter account. 

Following the change, PMC announced: "In view of the rescheduling of the NLE exam at one Centre in Lahore, the exam results will be communicated to each student after completion of [the] rescheduled exam at the Lahore Centre on Sunday evening, 29th August 2021." 

Protests against NLE 

The delay at one of the NLE centres came as clashes broke out between police and doctors when they tried to enter the examination centre.

Pakistani doctors were protesting against the NLE which has been made mandatory by the government. 

Under the new requirement, all MBBS and BDS graduates currently performing house jobs would have to clear the NLE to get their permanent registration.  

The move has been opposed by the medical fraternity in the country. 

Furthermore, a hashtag "#ProtestagainstNLE" has been trending on Twitter in which both doctors and medical students condemned the government's decision to hold the NLE. 

