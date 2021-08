Peek into Feroze Khan, 'Spider-Man' son Sultan's weekend shenanigans

Actor Feroze Khan has left fans gushing over his one-of-a-kind bond with son Sultan.



Turning to his Instagram on Thursday, the Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor dubbed his son 'spider-man' while Sultan was spotted jumping around in his bed.

"- this guy right here is spiderman, in his diaper. Kthanksbye," Feroze hilariously captioned the photo of him and Sultan.





Feroze Khan and wife Alizeh became parents to Sultan in 2019, one year after the couple tied the knot.