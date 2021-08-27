Watch: Reason this Indian bride refused to enter her wedding venue in viral video

Watch: Reason why this Indian bride refused to enter her wedding venue in viral video

A viral video of an Indian bride refusing to enter her wedding venue has left a lot of people scratching their heads.

The clip, which is currently trending on social media, features a bride who is reluctant to make an entrance in the wedding hall because her pre-decided song Piya mohe ghar aaye is not playing in the background.

While some netizens found the video cute, others did not hold back from trolling the blushing bride for her demand.

The real story behind the bride's little tantrum is uncovered an account on social media.

The video was originally posted by ‘The Wedding Brigade’ on their Instagram along with a caption that read, “Watch the video to know why the bride didn’t want to enter the venue. Brides to be don’t forget to get your bridal entry song ready to avoid last-minute mishaps.”



The video featured family members and friends reassuring the bride that her desired song will be played.

After the video has gone viral, the bride herself turned to her Instagram and updated fans that her song was played after all.



Take a look:







