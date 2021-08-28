 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon recounts challenges she faced early in her motherhood

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Reese Witherspoon talked about the many difficulties that arose after she welcomed her daughter Ava
Reese Witherspoon talked about the many difficulties that arose after she welcomed her daughter Ava

American actor Reese Witherspoon is looking back at the challenges she faced during the early days of her motherhood.

During a chat on Dax Shephard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the Legally Blonde star, who is a mother of three, talked to Kristen Bell and Monica Padman regarding the many difficulties that arose after she and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe welcomed their eldest daughter Ava.

"I did not have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned really early, like this is not going to work,” she said.

"I tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping and I became delirious,” she said, adding that she “couldn’t have worked” through the first few months of her daughter’s life.

"I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn't have to work but it's just not a one-person job,” she acknowledged.

"I would even say it's not a two-person job,” she added.

Witherspoon and Phillippe became parents to Ava in September of 1999 when the actor was only 23. They welcomed their second child, son Deacon Phillippe in October 2003.

The two parted ways in the fall of 2006. 

More From Entertainment:

Halsey says they were made to feel ‘ashamed’ about their pregnancy

Halsey says they were made to feel ‘ashamed’ about their pregnancy

Camila Cabello sets the record straight about Shawn Mendes engagement rumours

Camila Cabello sets the record straight about Shawn Mendes engagement rumours
Angelina Jolie talks about the political turmoil in Afghanistan and ways to help

Angelina Jolie talks about the political turmoil in Afghanistan and ways to help

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no regrets to leave royal life behind

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no regrets to leave royal life behind
R. Kelly considered self 'genius' who could act with impunity

R. Kelly considered self 'genius' who could act with impunity
Victoria Beckham shares adorable throwback photos to show off her grace

Victoria Beckham shares adorable throwback photos to show off her grace
Britney Spears in trouble after alleged attack on housekeeper

Britney Spears in trouble after alleged attack on housekeeper
Demi Lovato wins Celebrity of the Year at star-studded LGBT Awards

Demi Lovato wins Celebrity of the Year at star-studded LGBT Awards
Prince Edward staged 'disastrous' TV show 'It’s a Royal Knockout' in 1987

Prince Edward staged 'disastrous' TV show 'It’s a Royal Knockout' in 1987
Johnny Depp receives warm welcome as he arrives at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Johnny Depp receives warm welcome as he arrives at Karlovy Vary Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez cuts price of her NYC penthouse to $25M to buy new home with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez cuts price of her NYC penthouse to $25M to buy new home with Ben Affleck
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fully enjoying their 'unconventional relationship'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fully enjoying their 'unconventional relationship'

Latest

view all