Pink is in mourning after her father loses battle to cancer

Saturday Aug 28, 2021
American singer Pink is mourning the death of her father Jim, who was a Vietnam veteran.
Turning to her Instagram, the Perfect singer announced the news of her father’s demise after a long battle with cancer.
Mourning the loss of the Pennsylvania-based Vietnam War veteran, the singer shared old photos of herself with him.
“Till forever,” she wrote alongside the monochrome shots.
Soon after she uploaded the post, fans and well-wishers extended condolences to her.
“Sending love & Light to you, Hubby your Momma, your brother & kids & the rest of the family who’s mourning this beautiful soul. Rest in leave sir,” wrote one fan.
"This is very hard I just lost my dad 4 months ago and I miss him every day every second it hurts, I am sorry your going thru this heartbreaking loss," another wrote.