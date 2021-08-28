Pink is in mourning after her father loses battle to cancer

Mourning the loss of the Vietnam War veteran, Pink shared old photos of herself with him

American singer Pink is mourning the death of her father Jim, who was a Vietnam veteran.

Turning to her Instagram, the Perfect singer announced the news of her father’s demise after a long battle with cancer.

Mourning the loss of the Pennsylvania-based Vietnam War veteran, the singer shared old photos of herself with him.

“Till forever,” she wrote alongside the monochrome shots.

Soon after she uploaded the post, fans and well-wishers extended condolences to her.

“Sending love & Light to you, Hubby your Momma, your brother & kids & the rest of the family who’s mourning this beautiful soul. Rest in leave sir,” wrote one fan.

"This is very hard I just lost my dad 4 months ago and I miss him every day every second it hurts, I am sorry your going thru this heartbreaking loss," another wrote.