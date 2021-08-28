Babar Azam's new hairstyle is a hit with Pakistan cricket fans

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam shares pictures of new hairstyle. Photo: Babar Azam Twitter

Pakistan captain Babar Azam shared his new haircut on social media, and fans of the national team's skipper can't get enough of it.

Returning after a successful tour of the West Indies, Babar Azam shared a picture of his new hairstyle with the caption:



"Feeling better already with the fresher and new look!" he tweeted.



Here's how fans reacted to it:

Twitter handle @gayomarlic shared a popular meme from hit TV show "The Office" to express her love for the batsman.

The hairstyle was, apparently, enough to melt Ahmad.

Farwa Munir encapsulated her entire feelings with one word: hero

Twitter handle @Raaderer8 thought the new look was lucky it was featured on a cricketer like Babar Azam. Apt.

Sahir Gulzar asked Babar Azam to invite him and his Kashmiri brethern to his wedding.

Soham appreciated the batsman, and wished him best of luck for the upcoming home series against New Zealand.

Pakistan gear up for New Zealand series

New Zealand will play three ODIs and five T20Is on their first visit to Pakistan since November 2003 starting September 17.

The three ODIs will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs, confirmed both boards.

This will be New Zealand's first tour of Pakistan in 18 years.

Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue of the 17, 19 and 21 September ODIs, while the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage the five T20Is from September 25 to October 3, as per the PCB's press release.

Pakistan and New Zealand will both have high stakes in the T20I series as both teams will be looking to grab the third spot in the ICC T20I Team Rankings.

New Zealand, the ICC World Test Championship winners, will return to Pakistan next year to play Test matches.