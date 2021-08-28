Sara Ali Khan swims in water stream, video goes viral

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a video of her swimming in a chilly water stream in Ladakh and it has set the internet on fire.



Sara, who is making memories in Ladakh with friend and fellow actress Radhika Madan, shared her swimming video on Instagram Story.

Sara Ali Khan, clad in her swimsuit, can be seen taking a dip in the chilly water stream.

The Love Aaj Kal actor’s video clip has gone viral on social media shortly after she posted it.

She also shared stunning photos with Radhika from the beautiful location.

Sara flew to Ladakh with her friends on Wednesday.



On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1, in which she co-starred with Varun Dhawan.

The film was released on December 25, 2020.