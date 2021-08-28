 
Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz ‘taking it very slow’ in early stages of romance

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Tatum and Kravitz met on the set of the latter's debut directorial film 'Pussy Island'

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are head over heels in love with each other. 

The duo is taking it slow, according to an insider, and are in the early stages of their relaionship. 

“They’re still in the early stages, but the chemistry is definitely there,” the source says, adding that the pair are “taking it very slow.” 

Earlier this week, Kravitz finalised her divorce with Karl Glusman after eight months of split. 

Tatum and Kravitz met on the set of the latter's debut directorial film Pussy Island, a thriller in which the actor will play the lead. 

“[Zoë] wanted Channing, and only Channing, for the lead role in her film,” the insider says. “Their working relationship … turned into a friendship and then slowly turned romantic.”

The couple sparked romance buzz as early as January this year. 

