Sanam Chaudhry 'turns towards Allah', removes photos from social media

Actress Sanam Chaudhry has made an important announcement on her birthday.

The star, who is famously known for her work in Ghar Titli Ka Par, has taken a step back from her career and 'turned towards Allah.'

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Sanam shared a clip hinting at a celebratory surprise from her family upon supporting her decision.

"My family welcomed me this way, on turning to Allah … this is so heartwarming… Thankyou," she wrote alongside the video.

Although Sanam has not officially declared to quit showbiz, she has removed all of her photos from Instagram and has only kept a few from her Nikkah ceremony.

Married to music artist Somee Chauhan, Sanam has also changed her Instagram bio from an actress to "A muslim, a mother and learning Islam, the deen of our creator Allah."



