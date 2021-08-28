 
sports
Saturday Aug 28 2021
Web Desk

Ind vs Eng: Watch the winning moment when England triumphed over India in third Test

The England teams winning moment during the third Test at Headingley, on August 28, 2021. — Twitter
LEEDS: England thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to win the third Test at Headingley on Saturday, with more than a day to spare.

The hosts levelled the five-match series at 1-1 after India's 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's.

India 215-2 overnight in their second innings, collapsed against the new ball, losing eight wickets for 63 runs in 19.3 overs on Saturday with Ollie Robinson taking 5-65.

India's 278 all out, however, was 200 runs more than their woeful first innings of 78.

Here's the winning moment: 

— Additional input from AFP

