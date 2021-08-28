Muhammad Amir thanks artist for illustrating winning wickets in CT2017 final

Muhammad Amir (L) with a screengrab of the illustration shared by the fast bowler.

Pakistani fast bowler Muhammad Amir shared an illustration by @an.artstudio, on his Instagram account on Saturday to thank the artist for beautifully illustrating the bowler taking the winning wickets in the Champions Trophy 2017 final against India.



Amir said in the Instagram post that the illustration reminded him of the glorious victory against the major cricket rival, which the former cricketer "will never forget".

“Thankyou @an.artstudio for this wonderful illustration to remind me the Champions Trophy final 2017 which I will never ever forget in my entire life,” read the caption.

The illustration shows Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan on the crease, with Amir celebrating as he takes their wickets.

The original post by @an.artstudio elaborates on the unpredictability of Pakistani cricket.

The post caption states: "Pakistan cricket at its best, one minute down, next minute up. Illustration of @official.mamir taking wickets of @rohitsharma45 @virat.kohli @shikhardofficial in CT17 Final."

The artist said that he made the illustration to refresh the memories of a great match between Pakistan and India, especially the back-to-back wickets downed by Amir that led to Pakistan claiming the Champions Trophy for the first time.

