Asim Azhar, is that even you? asks Shan Masood as singer shares throwback photo

Cricketer Shan Masood (left) and Pakistani singer Asim Azhar.

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar often shares his photos on social media platforms to keep his fans engaged in his ongoing activities, but this time, he posted a throwback photo — where people could hardly recognise him.

Cricketer Shan Masood was also among the people who could barely recognise the singer as he posed for the photo while sporting a Manchester United jersey, with his name printed on it.

"Lol, is that even you," asked Shan Masood.

Asim Azhar shared the photo and wrote: "For people thinking I’m just joining the trend […] these pics are from 2010 #ronaldo #mufc," he said, as he indicated that he was a Cristiano Ronaldo fan.

Manchester United capped a day of high-transfer drama by agreeing to a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club, after rivals Manchester City had a reported change of heart this Friday.

The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical, but the 36-year-old appears set to leave Juventus to re-join the club where he won eight major trophies between 2003-2009.

Fan-favourite Ronaldo's return generated so much excitement that United's website crashed shortly after they announced the deal, while the club's share price rose nearly 7% to $18.47.