Kim Kardashian shares more 'wedding' photos from Kanye West Donda event

Kanye West’s Donda listening event saw many raise eyebrows because of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s involvement.

In the rapper’s third event, the theme revolved around a replica of the star’s childhood home but what blew fans’ minds away was the final song of the show as it paid homage to a very special part of his life.

In the conclusion of the show Kanye appeared to be set on fire before he was greeted by a bride who had her face covered with a veil who turned out to be none other than the Skims founder.

While many believed that the wedding symbolism was an indication that the former couple intended to get back together a source told People that they wanted to demonstrate "this more holistic sense of love as a healing force".



"The thing that's important is it's not at all about them getting back together or something like that," they added.

Following the event Kim took to Instagram to share some photos of her in the Balenciaga Couture gown.

She could be seen sitting next to Kanye with her face covered.

