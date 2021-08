Alizeh Shah channels her inner singer in viral video: Watch here

Actor Alizeh Shah is garnering praises with her latest clip on social media.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star, who often makes headlines with her unconventional choices, has now treated fans with a clip of herself singing to Luving U by 6lack.

Alizeh also flaunted her new pixie cut hair for the camera.

"Cute," one fan commented on her melodious voice while others dropped a bunch of heart emoticons.

One fan also advised the actor to "Try American Idol."

Take a look: