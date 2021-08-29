 
Sunday Aug 29 2021
'Prince Harry's desire for undeserved power will end badly'

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Prince Harrys desire for undeserved power will end badly

The desire for undeserved power still haunts the Duke of Sussex and it will end badly, wrote Tanya Gold in a latest article in Telegraph.

Criticising Prince Harry, the write said, Harry struggles to free himself, but only so much.He is a critic of monarchy, but he still yearns for it's trappings: a glorious home; great wealth; praise and attention without end. He is still a prince."

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been criticized by the British media ever since the couple stepped down from their royal duties.

The couple who is settled in the United States received backlash for their media interactions especially their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relations with the royal family deteriorated after their interview with Winfrey during which they levelled allegations of racism against a royal family member.

They were also targeted for their multi-million deal with Netflix under which they would produce documentaries for the streaming giant.


