Watch: When Taimur sang with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan in viral video

Kareena Kapoor and Sai Ali Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan, is sweeping fans off their feet with his adorable singing.

The 4-year-old munchkin is spotted crooning birthday praises for a family friend, alongside Saif and Kareena.

In the clip, a very energetic Taimur begins the song ahead of parents before Saif asks him to 'sing nicely'. Taimur then joins the couple and follows the rhythm with Kareena gently patting his back.

Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in 2016. The couple also shares younger son, Jeh Ali Khan, together.



Speaking about Taimur in an earlier interview, Saif confessed that he sees an elder son joining his family profession and thriving in films.

“My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well... So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure,” he added.