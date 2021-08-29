 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Bond’s ‘No Time to Die’ set to play at Zurich film festival

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Bond’s ‘No Time to Die’ set to play at Zurich film festival
Bond’s ‘No Time to Die’ set to play at Zurich film festival

James Bond’s new film No Time to Die is gearing up for the Zurich film festival according to reports.

The film will officially play on September 28th and for those unversed, this is the first-ever time a Bond film has partaken in the official selection.

According to Deadline, the festival’s artistic director Christian Jungen issued a statement ahead of the news and was quoted saying, “We are extremely pleased to be one of the first in the world to show our audience the most recent Bond adventure.”

He also went on to add, “We fought for months to get this premiere and had to negotiate every last detail with the distribution company Universal. Never before has James Bond been in the official selection of a film festival.”

“I am further pleased that the ZFF has succeeded in this coup as it sends out a powerful signal that highlights the importance of cinema. The industry has waited more eagerly for this movie than any other.”

The film starts out by showcasing a retired Bond enjoying the finer side of life, but his relaxation ends up being short-lived once his old pal from the CIA Felix Leiter, comes a-knocking, asking for help in a case. 

More From Entertainment:

Adele, beau Rich Paul spotted partying with LeBron James

Adele, beau Rich Paul spotted partying with LeBron James
Cole Sprouse marks girlfriend Ari Fournier’s 23rd birthday in hilarious way

Cole Sprouse marks girlfriend Ari Fournier’s 23rd birthday in hilarious way
Future engagements of Queen Elizabeth and other royal family members announced

Future engagements of Queen Elizabeth and other royal family members announced

Liam Payne finally drops new ‘Sunshine’ MV

Liam Payne finally drops new ‘Sunshine’ MV
'Prince Harry's desire for undeserved power will end badly'

'Prince Harry's desire for undeserved power will end badly'

Farrah Abraham plans to take Havard to court for 'a Chrissy Teigen' experience

Farrah Abraham plans to take Havard to court for 'a Chrissy Teigen' experience
Kanye West reveals DaBaby is not answering his phone

Kanye West reveals DaBaby is not answering his phone

Cheryl's brother Andrew Tweedy lives in a tent, begs for money

Cheryl's brother Andrew Tweedy lives in a tent, begs for money

‘As Far As I Can Walk’ wins top prize at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

‘As Far As I Can Walk’ wins top prize at Karlovy Vary Film Festival
Kim Kardashian shares more 'wedding' photos from Kanye West Donda event

Kim Kardashian shares more 'wedding' photos from Kanye West Donda event
Kate and Prince William have eyes set on senior roles within the royal family

Kate and Prince William have eyes set on senior roles within the royal family
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West on amicable terms but divorce is still on

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West on amicable terms but divorce is still on

Latest

view all