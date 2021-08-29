Bond’s ‘No Time to Die’ set to play at Zurich film festival

James Bond’s new film No Time to Die is gearing up for the Zurich film festival according to reports.

The film will officially play on September 28th and for those unversed, this is the first-ever time a Bond film has partaken in the official selection.



According to Deadline, the festival’s artistic director Christian Jungen issued a statement ahead of the news and was quoted saying, “We are extremely pleased to be one of the first in the world to show our audience the most recent Bond adventure.”



He also went on to add, “We fought for months to get this premiere and had to negotiate every last detail with the distribution company Universal. Never before has James Bond been in the official selection of a film festival.”

“I am further pleased that the ZFF has succeeded in this coup as it sends out a powerful signal that highlights the importance of cinema. The industry has waited more eagerly for this movie than any other.”

The film starts out by showcasing a retired Bond enjoying the finer side of life, but his relaxation ends up being short-lived once his old pal from the CIA Felix Leiter, comes a-knocking, asking for help in a case.

