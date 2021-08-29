Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor bring back Mughal Era in regal photos

Power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are exuding infectious chemistry in their latest social media update and fans are smitten.

The couple is bringing back the traditional Mughal era while they model for a clothing brand. "1554 is a time that is to be cherished," says Ayeza.

"It almost felt like @Danishtaimoor16 and I met a long long time ago - it felt real," captions Ayeza alongside her photos with Danish.

The lovebirds, who share two children together, donned exuberant outfits for the camera, paired with extravagant timeless pieces of accessories.

Ayeza earlier shared solo photos of herself as she slipped into the Mughal attire.

"The simplest of stories can still be very grand gestures of love," captions Ayeza with her post.

Take a look:







