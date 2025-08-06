 
Singer Aima Baig ties the knot in intimate ceremony

Couple seen cutting cake under candlelight in dreamy backyard celebration photos

August 06, 2025

Pakistani singer Aima Baig and her husband Zain Ahmad. — Instagram/@aima_baig_official
Pakistani singer Aima Baig and her husband Zain Ahmad. — Instagram/@aima_baig_official

Pakistani singer Aima Baig has tied the knot with Zain Ahmad, the creative director and co-founder of a fashion brand, in an intimate Nikah ceremony on Tuesday night.

The couple exchanged vows in a private and dreamy backyard ceremony, as seen in the photos shared on social media, sparking a frenzy across the internet.

Aima stunned in an ivory and emerald lehenga, intricately embellished with floral motifs and paired with a heavily embroidered green dupatta draped over her head.

She completed the look with silver bangles, soft curls and minimal yet elegant jewellery.

Zain complemented his look in a classic white sherwani with gold buttons, exuding timeless sophistication.

The singer shared the happy news on Instagram with the caption:

“Married my best friend last night ALLHUMDULLILAH… still feels like a dream. It actually happened. Keep us in your duas as we begin this new chapter together.”

The photos capture their undeniable chemistry, showing the couple holding hands, cutting cake surrounded by candles, and sharing smiles under golden balloons. Aima also teased more solo portraits to come.

