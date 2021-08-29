 
Sunday Aug 29 2021
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian vents over 'fake news' spread about her

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Khloe Kardashian vents over fake news spread about her

Khloe Kardshian is not tolerating lies about her as she took to social media to vent her frustrations.

Taking to Twitter, the 36-year-old ranted about fake news that was circulating about her.

While the source of her frustration was not clear, it was apparent that she was very much done with it. 

"HA! some of y'all really just make up anything and swear it's the truth as if you know what's going on. The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe," she wrote.

"It is so old at this point. It's always something about people creating fake [expletive] about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It's some weirdo [expletive]."

