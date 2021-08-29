Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may ‘face legal action if they name racist royal’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might end up facing legal action if they decide to reveal the identity to name the racist royal.

This claim has been made by Mark Stephens and according to Mail+ he was quoted saying, “Essentially what you will find is that the individual, if named, may have been able to sue for libel and breach of privacy if it was a private conversation between two individuals where there was a reasonable expectation of privacy and for the contents of the conversation not to be shared with a third party, the media.”

“First of all the exact words that were said would have to be identified, and the context they were made in. Was it racist or was it just an inquiry? The words may have had a racist overtone but were they intended in that way?”

In regards to the possibility of legal repercussions”, Mr. Stephens added, “The royal approach until very recently has been to never complain and never explain, but they have moved away from that so I do wonder.”

“They will have to step up on them at some point, as long as they go uncontroverted some people will believe the truth of them.”