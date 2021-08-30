 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Kat Dennings reveals if her Marvel character will return in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Kat Dennings touched upon her roles as Darcy Lewis in the first two Thor films
Kat Dennings touched upon her roles as Darcy Lewis in the first two Thor films

American actor Kat Dennings is opening up about her probable return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after appearances in Thor and WandaVision.

During an interview with Pop Culture, the Two Broke Girls actor touched upon her roles as Darcy Lewis in the first two Thor films, as well as her return in the Disney+ series, WandaVision.

"I'm ALWAYS up for anything Marvel asks of me! I think they took notice of all the comments. I would do it in a heartbeat!” she said.

Speaking about whether or not fans will expect to see her in the upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder, Dennings said: "I don't think I'm in it. I feel like I would've heard by now, so literally my answer is I have no idea. I have even less of an idea than I did before."

Commenting on Natalie Portman’s role as Thor, Dennings said: "I thought it was genius. The most genius thing I've ever heard. I think it's so brilliant, I mean, she's a rockstar actor and she can do anything. I'm just so excited as a fan."

More From Entertainment:

Queen accused of ‘not taking full ownership’ of Meghan Markle’s racism allegations

Queen accused of ‘not taking full ownership’ of Meghan Markle’s racism allegations
Lee 'Scratch' Perry passes away at 85

Lee 'Scratch' Perry passes away at 85
Kanye West trying to win over Kim Kardashian after divorce: source

Kanye West trying to win over Kim Kardashian after divorce: source
Kanye West drops new album 'Donda' after weeks of hype

Kanye West drops new album 'Donda' after weeks of hype
Meghan Markle,Prince Harry asked to explain where's the money Disney promised to donate

Meghan Markle,Prince Harry asked to explain where's the money Disney promised to donate
'Game Of Thrones' actress asks US president to protect Afghan women

'Game Of Thrones' actress asks US president to protect Afghan women
Johnny Depp hits 11 million followers on Instagram

Johnny Depp hits 11 million followers on Instagram

'Batman' actor Ed Asner dies at age 91

'Batman' actor Ed Asner dies at age 91
Katie Price considering to jet off on vacation after alleged attack

Katie Price considering to jet off on vacation after alleged attack
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's romantic second wedding anniversary

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's romantic second wedding anniversary
Orlando Bloom gushes over daughter Daisy Dove Bloom: ‘She’s my gift’

Orlando Bloom gushes over daughter Daisy Dove Bloom: ‘She’s my gift’

Latest

view all