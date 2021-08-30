Kat Dennings reveals if her Marvel character will return in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Kat Dennings touched upon her roles as Darcy Lewis in the first two Thor films

American actor Kat Dennings is opening up about her probable return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after appearances in Thor and WandaVision.

During an interview with Pop Culture, the Two Broke Girls actor touched upon her roles as Darcy Lewis in the first two Thor films, as well as her return in the Disney+ series, WandaVision.

"I'm ALWAYS up for anything Marvel asks of me! I think they took notice of all the comments. I would do it in a heartbeat!” she said.

Speaking about whether or not fans will expect to see her in the upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder, Dennings said: "I don't think I'm in it. I feel like I would've heard by now, so literally my answer is I have no idea. I have even less of an idea than I did before."

Commenting on Natalie Portman’s role as Thor, Dennings said: "I thought it was genius. The most genius thing I've ever heard. I think it's so brilliant, I mean, she's a rockstar actor and she can do anything. I'm just so excited as a fan."