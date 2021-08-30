Azhar Ali beats isolation boredom with Instagram cooking session

Azhar Ali hosts Instagram live while quarantining in England. Courtesy: Geo.tv Screengrab/@Azharali79_

Former skipper Azhar Ali surprised fans with a live cooking show on Instagram ahead of his county cricket matches in England.

The 36-year-old batsman and test cricketer has reached England to represent Somerset County Cricket Club after the Test series against West Indies.

Azhar Ali is currently in quarantine and to pass the time, the former skipper started cooking and also included his fans in the journey.

Azhar Ali went live on the social media platform Instagram and cooked "daal" while talking to fans and answering their questions regarding cricket.

During the session, Azhar Ali repeatedly took advice from his wife on how to cook dal.

In conversation with Geo News, Azhar Ali said that he did the activity to pass the time, adding that there was already food in the fridge.

The cricketer will be in action for the Somerset County Cricket Club this season. He will play the first match on September 5 after completing his mandatory quarantine period.

Azhar Ali will be available for the Somerset County Cricket Club till the final. This will be the cricketer's third stint with the club.