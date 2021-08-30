 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Aug 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Azhar Ali beats isolation boredom with Instagram cooking session

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Azhar Ali hosts Instagram live while quarantining in England. Courtesy: Geo.tv Screengrab/@Azharali79_
Azhar Ali hosts Instagram live while quarantining in England. Courtesy: Geo.tv Screengrab/@Azharali79_

Former skipper Azhar Ali surprised fans with a live cooking show on Instagram ahead of his county cricket matches in England.

The 36-year-old batsman and test cricketer has reached England to represent Somerset County Cricket Club after the Test series against West Indies.

Azhar Ali is currently in quarantine and to pass the time, the former skipper started cooking and also included his fans in the journey.

Azhar Ali went live on the social media platform Instagram and cooked "daal" while talking to fans and answering their questions regarding cricket.

During the session, Azhar Ali repeatedly took advice from his wife on how to cook dal.

In conversation with Geo News, Azhar Ali said that he did the activity to pass the time, adding that there was already food in the fridge.

The cricketer will be in action for the Somerset County Cricket Club this season. He will play the first match on September 5 after completing his mandatory quarantine period.

Azhar Ali will be available for the Somerset County Cricket Club till the final. This will be the cricketer's third stint with the club. 

More From Sports:

Lionel Messi to play with PSG squad in Reims Ligue 1 trip

Lionel Messi to play with PSG squad in Reims Ligue 1 trip
Eng vs Ind: England skipper Joe Root backs team to build on Headingley win against India

Eng vs Ind: England skipper Joe Root backs team to build on Headingley win against India
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia rescues Neeraj Chopra over Arshad Nadeem remarks

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia rescues Neeraj Chopra over Arshad Nadeem remarks
Asim Azhar, is that even you? asks Shan Masood as singer shares throwback photo

Asim Azhar, is that even you? asks Shan Masood as singer shares throwback photo
Muhammad Amir thanks artist for illustrating winning wickets in CT2017 final

Muhammad Amir thanks artist for illustrating winning wickets in CT2017 final
Eng vs Ind: Kohli praises Robinson, puts collapse down to scoreboard pressure

Eng vs Ind: Kohli praises Robinson, puts collapse down to scoreboard pressure
Ind vs Eng: 'Too late' Virat Kohli, Nasser Hussain says after dismissal

Ind vs Eng: 'Too late' Virat Kohli, Nasser Hussain says after dismissal
Ind vs Eng: India collapse again as England seal crushing win in third Test

Ind vs Eng: India collapse again as England seal crushing win in third Test
Ind vs Eng: Watch the winning moment when England triumphed over India in third Test

Ind vs Eng: Watch the winning moment when England triumphed over India in third Test
As Ehsan Mani exits, PM Imran Khan appreciates his contributions to cricket

As Ehsan Mani exits, PM Imran Khan appreciates his contributions to cricket
Babar Azam's new hairstyle is a hit with Pakistan cricket fans

Babar Azam's new hairstyle is a hit with Pakistan cricket fans
Wasim Akram sports 'quarantine moustache' but wife Shaniera is not pleased

Wasim Akram sports 'quarantine moustache' but wife Shaniera is not pleased

Latest

view all