Monday Aug 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Arshad Nadeem-Neeraj controversy: Former Indian cricketer slams haters for spreading propaganda

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem (L) and former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif. Photo: File
  • "Thanks Neeraj Chopra for calling out those who use sports to push agenda of hate," says Kaif. 
  • "A rival on field can also be a friend, his nationality doesn't matter," he says.
  • Kaif's comments come a day after Indian wrestler Punia had also backed Neeraj for defending Arshad Nadeem. 

Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif has come out in support of Neeraj Chopra, who had earlier appealed to haters to stop twisting his statement on Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem. 

Neeraj unwittingly triggered a controversy when he related a story about fellow athlete Arshad Nadeem in the final of the javelin throw competition, when he said the Pakistani athlete was "moving around" with his javelin at the final. A video clip had gone viral on social media, showing Neeraj taking his javelin before the final throw, from Arshad.

The Indian media, known for jumping to conclusions and creating unnecessary hype, started criticising Arshad Nadeem. Neeraj, as a result, cleared the air about his interview and lashed out at haters for creating a storm out of nothing.

Taking to Twitter, Kaif said it doesn't matter what nationality a rival on the field belongs to.

"Thanks Neeraj Chopra for calling out those who use sports to push the agenda of hate. A rival on the field can also be a friend, his nationality doesn't matter. One more Gold Medal for reminding the world that sports unites, it doesn't divide," he tweeted. 

A day earlier, another Indian athlete, bronze medalist Bajran Punia, had backed Neeraj for lashing out at those spreading hate as well.

"Whether the athlete is from Pakistan or any other country, he represents his nation. He is a sportsperson first. So it’s not like we’ll say something against that person because he is from Pakistan. There should be respect for athletes," said Punia, who won the bronze medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. 

Arshad Nadeem reacts to Neeraj Chopra's comments

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem are on very good terms as they have been participating in track and field events for the past few years. Seeing things are ballooning out of proportion about Neeraj's comments, the Pakistani player had also tried to clear the air about the episode, calling upon hate-mongers to take a backseat.

"Neeraj bhai ne bilkul theek Kahan hai. Ham dono bohat ache dost hain (Neeraj brother has put it rightly that we both are very good friends)" said Arshad.

"Aur aisi cheezen nahi honi chahiye (And such things shouldn't be allowed to happen").

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Neeraj said: "I would request everyone to please not use me as a medium to further your vested interest and propaganda."

"Sports teaches us to be together and united. I'm extremely disappointed to see some of my reactions from the public on my recent comment," he added. 

