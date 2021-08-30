 
Monday Aug 30 2021
Chris Brown shades Kanye West after being axed from Donda track

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Kanye West’s new album Donda left fans excited but also left a host of controversies and allegations.

Following a delay of 13 months, the Yeezy designer finally dropped his 10th studio album on Sunday but it seems that one person in particular was not too thrilled about listening to it.

It turns out Chris Brown was led to believe that he would be part of the album but was surprised to learn that he was axed in the final product.

He was said to be featured in a song called New Again, which was listed as track 18 of the 27-song album, but did not make the cut while Kanye alleged that the project was released "without my approval".

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the rapper seemingly put Kanye on blast calling him "a whole [expletive]".

He also posted a followup message which read: "Nah he tweakin."

While he did not divulge the details about his collaboration on New Again, The Shade Room reported that a source close to the situation shared that Chris was "a little heated about the verse being removed" from the song.   

