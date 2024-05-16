 

Shocking report exposes Kanye West dirty plans for Bianca Censori?

Reports suggest Bianca Censori was concerned over Kanye West's new adult film project

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Bianca Censori is in fear, according to a report, because she thinks Kanye West was grooming her to be the top star of his X-rated venture.

Insiders reveal that the Yeezy architect was furious about what she saw as the links between his alleged demand to wear skimpy outfits and his latest adult film project.

Well-placed sources told InTouch that Ye's wife is concerned the Chicago rap star might ask him to star in them.

"She's freaking out, and with good reason. Kanye's been strutting her around and dressing her like she's a porn star, and now she knows why!".

The tipster-tattled Bianca is connecting the dots now. "Bianca went along with him parading her around like she was in some kind of freaky fashion show because she thought it could turn her into a star, but skin flicks are beyond the pale." 

They similarly shared Bianca is drawing a red line over this as her friends say she is open to leave if she would be forced to join the Yeezy ****. 

"She's already got all the notoriety she needs from him, and her friends say she's ready to walk." 

