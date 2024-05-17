Ben Affleck leaves Brentwood home amid Jennifer Lopez split rumours

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spark split rumours in media

Ben Affleck is spotted riding solo outside his Brentwood home amid split rumours with Jennifer Lopez.



The actor, who has reportedly left his marital home in Los Angeles to be alone in a different home, which is jointly owned by him and JLo, was seen leaving the vicinity on Thursday, May 16.

TMZ sources said Ben was also not spotted at his house with Jennifer the night before as he is steering clear of the songstress.

The TMZ report notes: “Ben had already moved out of their marital home in Beverly Hills -- and while we don't know if he's 100% out of there... we can confirm Ben has been seen staying at this house in Brentwood over the past week or so.”

This comes as the couple has been spotted sans their wedding rings in their recent appearances, stirring news of a divorce.