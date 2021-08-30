 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Aug 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar updates fans about health of his mother

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Karan Johar updates fans about health of his mother
Karan Johar updates fans about health of his mother

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has updated his millions of fans about the health of his mother Hiroo Johar, who had two massive surgeries in the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a video of her ‘superhero’ from the hospital and said “My Mother … My super hero! She has had two massive surgeries in the lockdown…. In the past 8 months… Her Spinal Fusion Surgery and her right knee replacement.”

He further said “She endured both surgeries with her indomitable spirit and a sense of humour…. She is nearly 79 but has the spirit and zest for life as a millennial does!”

The filmmaker went on to say “I am so so proud of her …. I love you so much Mama! Your babies are waiting at a home with a cake and a song!”.

Fans and B-town stars extended best wishes to Karan’s mother.

More From Showbiz:

Atif Aslam wishes to give Azaan in Holy Kaaba

Atif Aslam wishes to give Azaan in Holy Kaaba

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor bring back Mughal Era in regal photos

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor bring back Mughal Era in regal photos
Watch: When Taimur sang with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan in viral video

Watch: When Taimur sang with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan in viral video
Alizeh Shah channels her inner singer in viral video: Watch here

Alizeh Shah channels her inner singer in viral video: Watch here
Ayeza Khan gushes over Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun as she returns to Instagram

Ayeza Khan gushes over Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun as she returns to Instagram
Nadia Jamil is 'Alive! And loving it' amid Hunza getaway: See Photos

Nadia Jamil is 'Alive! And loving it' amid Hunza getaway: See Photos
Hira and Mani celebrate love, companionship in PDA-filled photos

Hira and Mani celebrate love, companionship in PDA-filled photos
Yasir Hussain shares his first look from film ‘Javed Iqbal’

Yasir Hussain shares his first look from film ‘Javed Iqbal’
Zubab Rana in immense pain after her father dies of Covid-19

Zubab Rana in immense pain after her father dies of Covid-19
Engin Altan’s wife shares stunning photos on 7th wedding anniversary

Engin Altan’s wife shares stunning photos on 7th wedding anniversary
Like father like son: Yasir Hussain says 'Mai bilkul Kabir Hussain ki tarha sota hun'

Like father like son: Yasir Hussain says 'Mai bilkul Kabir Hussain ki tarha sota hun'
NCB arrests Gaurav Dixit over drug charges

NCB arrests Gaurav Dixit over drug charges

Latest

view all