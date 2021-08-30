Karan Johar updates fans about health of his mother

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has updated his millions of fans about the health of his mother Hiroo Johar, who had two massive surgeries in the coronavirus lockdown.



Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a video of her ‘superhero’ from the hospital and said “My Mother … My super hero! She has had two massive surgeries in the lockdown…. In the past 8 months… Her Spinal Fusion Surgery and her right knee replacement.”

He further said “She endured both surgeries with her indomitable spirit and a sense of humour…. She is nearly 79 but has the spirit and zest for life as a millennial does!”

The filmmaker went on to say “I am so so proud of her …. I love you so much Mama! Your babies are waiting at a home with a cake and a song!”.



Fans and B-town stars extended best wishes to Karan’s mother.