US demands Prince Andrew be ‘handed over for questioning’

US officials are reportedly looking to ‘put pressure’ on the UK to ‘hand over’ Prince Andrew for questioning.



The news has been brought forward by a US government official to The Sun.



During their interview with the leading daily they claimed, “The US and UK have a close, productive and resilient law enforcement and mutual legal assistance relationship.”

“We remain in close contact on many active cases on a daily basis and will continue to seek assistance in criminal matters as we provide similar assistance in return.”

This is not the first time US officials have sought out Prince Andrew as a ‘person of interest’.

Just earlier this month, Reuters spoke to the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York’s office and admitted that the prince is being viewed ‘at least’ as a potential witness.