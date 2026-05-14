Katie Price drops bombshell ULTIMATUM for Lee Andrews: 'want answers'

Katie said she still believes in Lee and is waiting for him to arrive in England to prove doubters wrong

It seems Katie Price's patience is wearing thin as she has expressed her doubts on Lee Andrews after he failed to make it to UK, claiming he had 'things to do' but was still on his way.

The couple had been set to make their first joint UK TV appearance on Good Morning Britain, but Katie was forced to face the cameras alone.

Lee posted a video on Instagram claiming he had been delayed while flying from Muscat, Oman.

However, viewers noticed an inconsistency, as the clip clearly appeared to show Dubai International Airport rather than Muscat.

In a new episode of the Katie Price Show, the former glamour model admitted she felt massively let down, while her concerned sister warned that 'something is not right.'

Despite her frustration, Katie said she still believes in Lee and is waiting for him to arrive in England to prove doubters wrong.

'If he does make it to England it will shut everyone on because at the moment, everyone thinks he's on a flight ban.

Sophie told her 'He's massively mugging you off. And he's done it publicly on live TV.'

'He needs to make it to the UK because if he doesn't there is obviously something not right going on and if he does make it to England, it'll shut all of the rumours up.'

Katie said the only way out of this is for her man to "come here now" seemingly giving Lee an ultimatum. She said she has "flagged it big time" to him regarding his constant excuses about not flying over to see her.

The mum said she's told her husband "don't do that to me again," saying the experience of going on live television alone made her look "stupid If he doesn’t come to England I said I want answers. A bit of respect.

'The only thing that’s ruining this [marriage] at the minute is him not coming to Dubai. I want answers,' fumed Katie.

Lee's ex partner has also claimed he pulled the same airport stunt when he was dating her.