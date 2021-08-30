 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles ‘was ‘always’ close to Prince Harry not William: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Prince Charles was always reportedly closer with Prince Harry than Prince William since the beginning.

The claim has been made by the author of Diana: Closely Guarded Secret, Robert Jobson.

During his interview with True Royalty TV’s Royal Beat, he was quoted saying, “I think that [Charles] was closer to Harry and that’s why it’s hit him quite hard with what’s happened with Harry.”

Mr. Jobson made this claim while referencing the Queen’s late father and added, “He had a deep affection for both his daughters and protected them, but he had a trust in the Queen - Princess Elizabeth - he felt that she was a solid character.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton addresses moments of teasing in the Firm

Kate Middleton addresses moments of teasing in the Firm
Prince William, Kate Middleton to relocate to Windsor for Queen: report

Prince William, Kate Middleton to relocate to Windsor for Queen: report
Kate Middleton undergoing major back-to-school preparation for Geroge, Charlotte

Kate Middleton undergoing major back-to-school preparation for Geroge, Charlotte
Rachael Leigh Cook recalls death of co-star Paul Walker

Rachael Leigh Cook recalls death of co-star Paul Walker
‘Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg reveals why he got a French passport

‘Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg reveals why he got a French passport
Shania Twain addresses ‘incredible support’ by confidant husband

Shania Twain addresses ‘incredible support’ by confidant husband
Kit Harington touches on finding new identity as ‘content, sober man’

Kit Harington touches on finding new identity as ‘content, sober man’
Drake announces release date of studio album Certified Lover Boy

Drake announces release date of studio album Certified Lover Boy
Addison Rae addresses struggles with being a ‘role model’

Addison Rae addresses struggles with being a ‘role model’
Justin Bieber overtakes Spotify charts in a shocking move

Justin Bieber overtakes Spotify charts in a shocking move
Adam Levine sides with Olivia Rodrigo over plagiarism accusations

Adam Levine sides with Olivia Rodrigo over plagiarism accusations

Latest

view all