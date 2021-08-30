Prince Charles ‘was ‘always’ close to Prince Harry not William: report

Prince Charles was always reportedly closer with Prince Harry than Prince William since the beginning.

The claim has been made by the author of Diana: Closely Guarded Secret, Robert Jobson.

During his interview with True Royalty TV’s Royal Beat, he was quoted saying, “I think that [Charles] was closer to Harry and that’s why it’s hit him quite hard with what’s happened with Harry.”

Mr. Jobson made this claim while referencing the Queen’s late father and added, “He had a deep affection for both his daughters and protected them, but he had a trust in the Queen - Princess Elizabeth - he felt that she was a solid character.”