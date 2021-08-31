Prince Harry may address rumors ‘Prince Charles is not the real father’

Experts believe Prince Harry may end up addressing rumors surrounding Prince Charles not being his actual father in his new memoir.



This claim has been made by Radar and according to their findings, Prince Harry is set to write “a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful.”



A source also dished to OK! Magazine, “Harry’s father is literally the beginning of his story. He is aware of the debate about who is his father that has been going on since he was born. This topic will not be ignored in his memoir.”

Before concluding they admitted, “Not even a Prince gets $15 million dollars unless they are willing to tell-all.”