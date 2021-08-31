 
Jana Kramer reflects over seeing ex Mike Caussin with another woman

Jana Kramer recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her emotions the first time she saw photos of her ex Mike Caussin alongside another woman.

The star got candid about it all during her interview with the iHeartRadio podcast Whine Down.

There she was quoted saying, “It was the first time that I had seen him with someone else and that's weird too.”

She also went on to say, “To see the person that you thought you were going to spend the rest of your life with now canoodling with this chica.”

“It's like, remembering that person wasn't good for you, and that this is all good, it's so hard to even tell yourself that, too, because in the moment, you're like, 'Why wasn't I enough?'”

