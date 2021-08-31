 
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
Lux Style Awards 2021: Faysal Quraishi urges fans to vote for him

Pakistani actor and host Faysal Quraishi, who has been nominated for Lux Style Awards 2021 in best actor category for his outstanding performance in Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Muqaddar, has urged his fans to vote.

Taking to Instagram, Faysal shared Abdullah Kadwani’s post in his Story and urged the fans to vote for their favourite actor.

He also turned to Twitter and shared the easiest way to vote for Lux Style Awards 2021.

Faysal Quraishi has been nominated for Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice award for his drama serial Muqaddar along with Danish Taimoor (Deewangi), Hamza Ali Abbasi (Alif) and Imran Ashraf (Kahin Deep Jalay).

Muqaddar, directed by Shehrazade Sheikh and co-produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, premiered on Geo Entertainment on 17 February 2020.

Geo Entertainment is leading the nominations list of the LSA 2021 with a total of 25 nods.

