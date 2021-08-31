Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his first goal against West Ham United on October 29, 2008. — Reuters/File

Manchester United Football Club has completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday for his second spell at Old Trafford.

It is reported that Ronaldo has been signed to Manchester United for a fee that could rise to €23 million as compared to $27 million from the Italian club, Juventus.

Following the signing, the club took to Twitter to announce that the star footballer is back.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance," Manchester United revealed in a statement.

The footballer himself confirmed his transfer to the English club through an Instagram post.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to express his feelings on returning to Manchester United. The footballer wrote that it's was "a dream come true".

Recalling his journey at the club, Ronaldo added, "My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils."

The world-renowned, Portuguese footballer began his career with the English club in 2003.



He then joined the Spanish club Real Madrid in 2009 from where he transferred to Juventus in 2018.