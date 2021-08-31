 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his first goal against West Ham United on October 29, 2008. — Reuters/File
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his first goal against West Ham United on October 29, 2008. — Reuters/File

Manchester United Football Club has completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday for his second spell at Old Trafford. 

It is reported that Ronaldo has been signed to Manchester United for a fee that could rise to €23 million as compared to $27 million from the Italian club, Juventus. 

Following the signing, the club took to Twitter to announce that the star footballer is back. 

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance," Manchester United revealed in a statement.

The footballer himself confirmed his transfer to the English club through an Instagram post. 

Ronaldo took to Instagram to express his feelings on returning to Manchester United. The footballer wrote that it's was "a dream come true". 

Recalling his journey at the club, Ronaldo added, "My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils." 

Related items

The world-renowned, Portuguese footballer began his career with the English club in 2003.  

He then joined the Spanish club Real Madrid in 2009 from where he transferred to Juventus in 2018. 

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: With security check complete, New Zealand all set for Pakistan tour after 18 years

Pak vs NZ: With security check complete, New Zealand all set for Pakistan tour after 18 years
'Fake news': Wasim Akram hits back at Indian media

'Fake news': Wasim Akram hits back at Indian media
PCB likely to announce squads for NZ series, T20 WC simultaneously

PCB likely to announce squads for NZ series, T20 WC simultaneously
Pak vs NZ: PCB allows families to accompany players for New Zealand series

Pak vs NZ: PCB allows families to accompany players for New Zealand series
Pakistani cricketer Bismah Maroof blessed with baby girl

Pakistani cricketer Bismah Maroof blessed with baby girl
Shahid Afridi says next PSL might be his last, would love to play for Quetta Gladiators

Shahid Afridi says next PSL might be his last, would love to play for Quetta Gladiators
Sarfaraz Ahmed puts on his chef cap after returning from West Indies

Sarfaraz Ahmed puts on his chef cap after returning from West Indies
Pak vs NZ: NCOC allows spectators during New Zealand matches

Pak vs NZ: NCOC allows spectators during New Zealand matches
Arshad Nadeem shares delightful snap with Maulana Tariq Jameel

Arshad Nadeem shares delightful snap with Maulana Tariq Jameel
Ramiz Raja begins consultations on roadmap to take Pakistan cricket forward: sources

Ramiz Raja begins consultations on roadmap to take Pakistan cricket forward: sources
Arshad Nadeem-Neeraj controversy: Former Indian cricketer slams haters for spreading propaganda

Arshad Nadeem-Neeraj controversy: Former Indian cricketer slams haters for spreading propaganda
Azhar Ali beats isolation boredom with Instagram cooking session

Azhar Ali beats isolation boredom with Instagram cooking session

Latest

view all