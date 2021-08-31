Pakistani artist to showcase 'world's largest' Holy Quran at Dubai Expo

World's largest Quran on canvas with aluminium and gold-plated words. Courtesy: Khaleej Times

A part of the project will be showcased at Dubai Expo 2020, scheduled for October this year.

The artist, Shahid Rassam, is of Pakistani descent and is also a UAE expat.

The 'world's largest' Quran is cast on canvas with an aluminium and gold-plated script.

The world's largest Quran made by a Pakistani artist will be showcased at Dubai Expo 2020 scheduled for October this year, the Khaleej Times reported Tuesday.



The project is the first of its kind, cast on canvas, with an aluminium and gold-plated script. Traditionally, the Quran is inscribed on cloth, paper or leather.

The inscription on aluminium is the first in more than 1,400 years of Islamic history.

The artist, Shahid Rassam, is of Pakistani descent and is also a UAE expat. He is being facilitated by a Dubai-based Pakistani businessman, Irfan Mustafa.

Rassam, who has won multiple international awards, initiated the project five years ago and will be show-casing part of his project at the six-month-long Dubai expo.

Previously, Rassam inscribed 99 names of Allah with aluminium and gold-plated letters.



"Excluding the frame, the Holy Quran is 8.5-foot tall and 6.5-foot wide. It will have 150 words on one page, and the total number of pages is 550," said an artist associated with the project being developed in Karachi.

According to the Guinness World Records, the largest printed Quran measures 6.74 feet in height, 4.11 feet in width, and 6.69 inches in thickness. The copy has a total of 632 pages and weighs 552.74kg.



