Wednesday Sep 01 2021
Imran Ashraf, Faysal Quraishi, Hamza Abbasi, Danish Taimoor nominated for Lux Style Awards

Several big names of Pakistan's drama industry have earned nods at The Lux Style Awards 2021 as it announced the nominations for 22 leading categories across critics and viewer’s choice awards for the 20th edition.

Faysal Quraishi has been nominated for Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice award for his drama serial Muqaddar along with Danish Taimoor (Deewangi), Hamza Ali Abbasi (Alif) and Imran Ashraf (Kahin Deep Jalay).

LSA 2021 did not have any film submissions received this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and closure of cinema houses across the country.

Geo Entertainment is leading the nominations list of the LSA 2021 with a total of 25 nods as its dramas have won hearts of viewers and received applause from the critics.

Click the following link to vote for the LSAs:

https://www.luxstyle.pk/lsa2021/nominees/

Pakistan's television and worldwide audience are lavishly praising Geo Entertainment's dramas and shows due to its production values, directorial excellence and star-studded cast.

The Lux Style Awards is held annually in Pakistan. The awards celebrate style in the entertainment industry, and it is the oldest event dedicated to cinema, television, fashion, music and film industry in the country.

