Queen Elizabeth gearing up to take action against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Former butler of Princess Diana, Paul Burrell is commenting on how Queen Elizabeth could possibly be gearing up to hit back at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



During an interview with Closer magazine, Burrell said that the monarch is ready to fight back the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their recent claims against the British royal family.

"The Queen lawyering up is totally unprecedented - it's her way of saying, 'Enough is enough now,’” he said.

“The Queen is a warm, fair, loyal, forgiving, compassionate woman - but if you cross her more than once, or tell her lies, you lose her respect. And it seems things have gone too far - Harry and Meghan show no signs of stopping the missiles,” he continued.

"Back in the day, the 'never complain, never explain' rule could work, and it added to the mystery and privacy of the royals. Nowadays, with how quickly news travels and social media, it simply can't work, especially given Harry and Meghan's allegations,” he went on to say.

Burrell also added that Her Majesty is "apprehensive about what could come next" from the couple.

"This constant drip of information from across the Atlantic, which seems never-ending, has the potential to do an awful lot of damage to both the monarchy and her family,” he shared.