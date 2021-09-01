 
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
Farah Khan reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who recently appeared on Super Dancer 4 show with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, has reportedly diagnosed with Covid-19.

According to media reports, Farah has informed everyone about her Covid-19 diagnosis.

Farah was last seen shooting with her friend Shilpa Shetty for dance reality show Super Dancer 4 earlier this week.

The report further says that the Main Hoon Na director is double vaccinated and resumed work for the Comedy Show last month.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Farah extended sweet birthday wishes to Raj Kumar Rao.

She shared a photo with Raj, saying “Happy birthday to my dearest @rajkummar_rao this ankle fracture was the start of a beautiful friendship between u me n @patralekhaa ..”

“I admired u then as an actor but whn u came back 2 weeks later, with ur foot in a cast n finished the incomplete episode.. thats when i loved and respected you,” Farah further said.


