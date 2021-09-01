Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi ranked among top 10 in ICC's Test rankings

Shaheen Afridi (L) and Babar Azam (R). Courtesy: Geo.tv/File Photo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released Men's Test player rankings for the week.

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam retained his seventh position as a batsman, while Shaheen Afridi retained the eighth position in the bowler's rankings.

English captain Joe Root was ranked the number one batsman, replacing Australia's Kane Williamson who shifted down to the second spot.

Williamson is followed by teammates Steve Smith on third and Marnos Labushin on fourth.



Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma overtook Virat Kohli as both were ranked fifth and sixth, respectively.

Further, Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan was ranked 19th and Fawad Alam was ranked 21st.

Among bowlers, Australia's Pat Cummins topped the rankings and retained his number one spot. He was followed by India's Ravichandran Ashwin and teammate Tim Southee.

England's James Anderson entered the top five for his stellar performance, while Pakistani bowlers Hassan Ali and Mohammad Abbas were placed at the 16th and 17th positions, respectively.

For Test all-rounders, West Indies' Jason Holder ranked first.