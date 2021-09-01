 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi ranked among top 10 in ICC's Test rankings

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Shaheen Afridi (L) and Babar Azam (R). Courtesy: Geo.tv/File Photo
Shaheen Afridi (L) and Babar Azam (R). Courtesy: Geo.tv/File Photo

  • England's skipper Joe Root ranked top batsman, replacing Australia's Kane Williamson. 
  • Australia's Pat Cummins topped the rankings. 
  • Among all-rounders, West Indies' Jason Holder ranked first. 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released Men's Test player rankings for the week. 

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam retained his seventh position as a batsman, while Shaheen Afridi retained the eighth position in the bowler's rankings. 

English captain Joe Root was ranked the number one batsman, replacing Australia's Kane Williamson who shifted down to the second spot. 

Williamson is followed by teammates Steve Smith on third and Marnos Labushin on fourth. 

Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma overtook Virat Kohli as both were ranked fifth and sixth, respectively. 

Further, Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan was ranked 19th and Fawad Alam was ranked 21st. 

Related items

Among bowlers, Australia's Pat Cummins topped the rankings and retained his number one spot. He was followed by India's Ravichandran Ashwin and teammate Tim Southee. 

England's James Anderson entered the top five for his stellar performance, while Pakistani bowlers Hassan Ali and Mohammad Abbas were placed at the 16th and 17th positions, respectively. 

For Test all-rounders, West Indies' Jason Holder ranked first. 

More From Sports:

Pakistan announces 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand series

Pakistan announces 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand series
COAS Gen Bajwa meets Olympians Arshad Nadeem, Talha Talib and others

COAS Gen Bajwa meets Olympians Arshad Nadeem, Talha Talib and others
Planning 'well underway' for Afghanistan's tour: Cricket Australia

Planning 'well underway' for Afghanistan's tour: Cricket Australia
Shaheen Afridi rejects impression he is overworked

Shaheen Afridi rejects impression he is overworked
When will Shaheen Afridi get married?

When will Shaheen Afridi get married?
Inzamam's son tests positive for coronavirus

Inzamam's son tests positive for coronavirus
Pak vs NZ: PCB speeds up finalisation of squad for New Zealand series

Pak vs NZ: PCB speeds up finalisation of squad for New Zealand series
'The best', 'all-time great': Cricketers react to Dale Steyn's retirement

'The best', 'all-time great': Cricketers react to Dale Steyn's retirement
Dale Steyn announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Dale Steyn announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Rameez Raja is 'pro-India', should not be made PCB chair: Sarfaraz Nawaz

Rameez Raja is 'pro-India', should not be made PCB chair: Sarfaraz Nawaz
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

Pak vs NZ: With security check complete, New Zealand all set for Pakistan tour after 18 years

Pak vs NZ: With security check complete, New Zealand all set for Pakistan tour after 18 years

Latest

view all