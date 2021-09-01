 
Camila Cabello says she fainted right before LA premiere of 'Cinderella'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Cabello did not reveal the reason of her passing out but explained why she got late to the red carpet premiere
Camila Cabello shocked her fans after arriving late to the red carpet premiere of her latest movie Cinderella over health complications.

A viral video shows Cabello addressing the crowd on-stage, revealing she's ready to read her notes after fainting at the big event.

While Cabello did not reveal the reason of her passing out, she did explain why she got late to the red carpet premiere, "I’m sorry, I just passed out, but I’m back! I literally just passed out, and now I’m back and I’m ready to read my notes."

The Havana singer then spoke about being extremely proud of the film and called working on it an "incredible experience."

She further quipped, "I’m grateful for everybody who believed in me enough to give me the opportunity."

At the mega night, Cabello chose to don a stunning high-low gown by Oscar de la Renta.

She was accompanied on the red carpet by her film's lead cast including Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Nicholas Galitzine, James Acaster, Romesh Ranganathan and James Corden. 

