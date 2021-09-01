Jana Kramer weighs in on plans to start dating: 'I’m in a place where I can'

Jana Kramer recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed her overwhelming desire to get back into the dating pool again.



Kramer weighed in during her interview on the Whine Down podcast on iHeartRadio and started it all off by admitting her excitement over getting to dive back into the world of dating.

She also reassured fans regarding her mental health during her appearance and admitted she’s “done a lot of healing to reach this point.”

In the end, “I do feel like now I’m in a place where I kinda want to get back out there and date, slowly. I'm open to it, knowing that I still have a lot of healing to do. … I’m open to dating and not knowing who my person is and knowing that I don’t have to be with someone, that I’m OK alone.”