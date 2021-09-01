 
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Britney Spears ‘will no longer be extorted’ by Jamie Spears
Britney Spears’s lawyers ‘refuse to allow’ Jamie Spears any further opportunity to ‘extort’ the singer any further.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart claimed, “Regardless of the past, Mr. Spears and his counsel are now on notice: the status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted.”

“Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”

