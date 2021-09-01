 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Rachael Leigh Cook shares regrets over rejecting ‘X-Men’ role

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Rachael Leigh Cook shares regrets over rejecting ‘X-Men’ role
Rachael Leigh Cook shares regrets over rejecting ‘X-Men’ role

Rachael Leigh Cook recently sat down for a chat and addressed some of her biggest career regrets.

The star got candid in a New York Times story that was published this Monday.

The star admitted that her biggest career missteps revolved around forgoing a part in X-Men.

“As soon as I saw the posters for it, I knew that I'd made a mistake,” she claimed.

“I really thought what everyone told me was correct when they said, 'What we need to do now is make sure you're taken seriously. I definitely did things for the wrong reasons.”

More From Entertainment:

Brie Larson addresses ‘people-pleasing’ struggles

Brie Larson addresses ‘people-pleasing’ struggles
‘Mission: Impossible 7’ rejects covid-19 insurance lawsuit

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ rejects covid-19 insurance lawsuit
Kristin Cavallari, Chase Rice spark relationship rumors: source

Kristin Cavallari, Chase Rice spark relationship rumors: source
Matthew Mindler’s mom addresses his death by suicide

Matthew Mindler’s mom addresses his death by suicide
Venice Film Festival returns with star-studded mojo

Venice Film Festival returns with star-studded mojo
Britney Spears refuses $2million payoff for dad Jamie Spears’ removal

Britney Spears refuses $2million payoff for dad Jamie Spears’ removal
Britney Spears ‘will no longer be extorted’ by Jamie Spears

Britney Spears ‘will no longer be extorted’ by Jamie Spears
A fresh set back for Meghan Markle and Harry: Ofcom's full ruling

A fresh set back for Meghan Markle and Harry: Ofcom's full ruling

BTS’ Suga releases ‘Over the Horizon’ instrumental single

BTS’ Suga releases ‘Over the Horizon’ instrumental single
Naomi Campbell reveals all she ‘sacrificed’ for a career

Naomi Campbell reveals all she ‘sacrificed’ for a career
Addison Rae's relationship with Omer Fedi seemingly confirmed

Addison Rae's relationship with Omer Fedi seemingly confirmed

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker weigh in on Scott Disick jibe

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker weigh in on Scott Disick jibe

Latest

view all