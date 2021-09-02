 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West seems to reconcile with Kim Kardashian after her stunt for Donda

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Kanye West seems to reconcile with Kim Kardashian after her stunt for Donda

Kanye West reportedly wants to rekindle relationship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian after her Donda wedding dress stunt.

The 40-year-old reality star - who shares four children with Kanye - filed for divorce from the rapper back in February.

According to new reports, the rapper wants to get back together with the KUWTK star his ex-wife after her stunning appearance Donda wedding dress appearance.

The mum-of-four made an appearance at Kanye's album listening party while wearing a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown.

“Kanye wants to get back with Kim," a source told Us Weekly.

"He sees the two of them together and wants to make that a reality now. He has been trying to get back in her good graces again and it seems to be working."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian mesmerised their admirers by recreating their 2014 wedding nuptials on stage, and when the listening party was over, it was claimed the ex-couple even left hand in hand.

More From Entertainment:

Stars return for rejuvenated Venice film festival

Stars return for rejuvenated Venice film festival
Kim Kardashian hits 250 million Instagram followers, shares snap to celebrate milestone

Kim Kardashian hits 250 million Instagram followers, shares snap to celebrate milestone
Brie Larson addresses ‘people-pleasing’ struggles

Brie Larson addresses ‘people-pleasing’ struggles
‘Mission: Impossible 7’ rejects covid-19 insurance lawsuit

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ rejects covid-19 insurance lawsuit
Rachael Leigh Cook shares regrets over rejecting ‘X-Men’ role

Rachael Leigh Cook shares regrets over rejecting ‘X-Men’ role
Kristin Cavallari, Chase Rice spark relationship rumors: source

Kristin Cavallari, Chase Rice spark relationship rumors: source
Matthew Mindler’s mom addresses his death by suicide

Matthew Mindler’s mom addresses his death by suicide
Venice Film Festival returns with star-studded mojo

Venice Film Festival returns with star-studded mojo
Britney Spears refuses $2million payoff for dad Jamie Spears’ removal

Britney Spears refuses $2million payoff for dad Jamie Spears’ removal
Britney Spears ‘will no longer be extorted’ by Jamie Spears

Britney Spears ‘will no longer be extorted’ by Jamie Spears
A fresh set back for Meghan Markle and Harry: Ofcom's full ruling

A fresh set back for Meghan Markle and Harry: Ofcom's full ruling

BTS’ Suga releases ‘Over the Horizon’ instrumental single

BTS’ Suga releases ‘Over the Horizon’ instrumental single

Latest

view all