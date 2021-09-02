Kanye West seems to reconcile with Kim Kardashian after her stunt for Donda

Kanye West reportedly wants to rekindle relationship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian after her Donda wedding dress stunt.



The 40-year-old reality star - who shares four children with Kanye - filed for divorce from the rapper back in February.



According to new reports, the rapper wants to get back together with the KUWTK star his ex-wife after her stunning appearance Donda wedding dress appearance.

The mum-of-four made an appearance at Kanye's album listening party while wearing a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown.

“Kanye wants to get back with Kim," a source told Us Weekly.

"He sees the two of them together and wants to make that a reality now. He has been trying to get back in her good graces again and it seems to be working."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian mesmerised their admirers by recreating their 2014 wedding nuptials on stage, and when the listening party was over, it was claimed the ex-couple even left hand in hand.