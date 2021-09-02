 
Thursday Sep 02 2021
Web Desk

Brad Pitt continues court battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Brad Pitt continues court battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Hollywood star Brad Pitt does not seem to go back from his legal battle as his attorneys have filed a petition with the California Supreme Court for a review of the actor's ongoing custody case with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The new petition comes after Judge John Ouderkirk in an opinion, submitted by three appellate judges, was disqualified from the custody case. 

The petition argues that disqualifying Ouderkirk "effectively upended the constitutionally authorized temporary judging system in California.

Pitt challenged ruling that gave Angelina Jolie a big win in custody battle. 

Brad Pitt is seeking a review of a California appellate court's ruling last month to disqualify the private judge he and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie picked more than four years ago to oversee their divorce and contentious custody dispute.

