Thursday Sep 02 2021
Jennifer Aniston all set for guest appearance on Ellen DeGeneres Show’s final season

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

With Ellen DeGeneres’s long-standing talk show finally ending, some of the who’s who of Hollywood are gearing up to make appearances.

After the 19th and final season of the show rolls out on, many bigwigs including Jennifer Aniston—who was the very first guest of the series—will return to Ellen’s stage.

The show will also welcome back Jimmy Kimmel for his 20th appearance, along with Kim Kardashian, who will make her first appearance since the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Moreover, Tiffany Haddish and Imagine Dragons will also be invited by the host along with Melissa McCarthy, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Julianne Moore and Melissa Etheridge.

Ellen will also be welcoming back a fully-vaccinated live studio audience with safety protocols and COVID-19 guidelines still in place. 

