Scott Disick 'mortified' over Younes Bendjima's DMs slamming Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick was in the eye of storm after his alleged messages calling out Kourtney Kardashian over PDA with boyfriend Travis Barker were shared on social media by Younes Bendjima.



Amid the entire fiasco, a source said Disick feels 'mortified.'

"Scott Disick is still very bitter about Kourtney and Travis' relationship. He wants her to be happy, but behind closed doors, he will always have regrets about their relationship and why it didn't work out," a source told E! News.

"He is bitter because he's never seen Kourtney this serious about someone," the insider further said.

"Scott is mortified that Younes shared his private DM message," the source said. "He had a low moment and was looking to someone who could relate to his feelings, and immediately regretted sending that message."

If Younes' response was any indication, Kourtney's two exes are on no better terms with each other. "Scott never liked Younes and totally acted irrationally," the source said. "He regrets reaching out to him."

As for what Kourtney feels, the insider shared, "Kourtney doesn't care and doesn't want to deal with the drama. She thinks they both acted immaturely and has moved on from it."

