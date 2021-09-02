 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick 'mortified' over Younes Bendjima's DMs slamming Kourtney Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Amid the entire fiasco, a source said Disick feels 'mortified'

Scott Disick was in the eye of storm after his alleged messages calling out Kourtney Kardashian over PDA with boyfriend Travis Barker were shared on social media by Younes Bendjima. 

Amid the entire fiasco, a source said Disick feels 'mortified.'

"Scott Disick is still very bitter about Kourtney and Travis' relationship. He wants her to be happy, but behind closed doors, he will always have regrets about their relationship and why it didn't work out," a source told E! News. 

"He is bitter because he's never seen Kourtney this serious about someone," the insider further said. 

"Scott is mortified that Younes shared his private DM message," the source said. "He had a low moment and was looking to someone who could relate to his feelings, and immediately regretted sending that message."

If Younes' response was any indication, Kourtney's two exes are on no better terms with each other. "Scott never liked Younes and totally acted irrationally," the source said. "He regrets reaching out to him."

As for what Kourtney feels, the insider shared, "Kourtney doesn't care and doesn't want to deal with the drama. She thinks they both acted immaturely and has moved on from it."

More From Entertainment:

Coronavirus vaccine team and Southgate win at GQ Awards

Coronavirus vaccine team and Southgate win at GQ Awards
Demi Lovato admits she asked out ‘Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire via DMs

Demi Lovato admits she asked out ‘Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire via DMs
Tom Holland goes Instagram official with Zendaya on her birthday

Tom Holland goes Instagram official with Zendaya on her birthday
Kim Kardashian ‘open’ to possibility of getting back together with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian ‘open’ to possibility of getting back together with Kanye West

Bella Hadid sets pulses racing in patchwork skirt and slinky tank top

Bella Hadid sets pulses racing in patchwork skirt and slinky tank top

ABBA gear up for a 'sensational comeback', four decades after disbanding

ABBA gear up for a 'sensational comeback', four decades after disbanding

Elton John all set to release lockdown album featuring Miley Cyrus, Stevie Wonder

Elton John all set to release lockdown album featuring Miley Cyrus, Stevie Wonder
Adele rocks mini skirt for a romantic date with her new beau Rich Paul

Adele rocks mini skirt for a romantic date with her new beau Rich Paul
The actress who played Banu Çiçek in 'Dirilis;Ertugrul' shares photo with co-actor Esra Bilgic

The actress who played Banu Çiçek in 'Dirilis;Ertugrul' shares photo with co-actor Esra Bilgic

Brad Pitt continues court battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt continues court battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie
GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen wins icon prize

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen wins icon prize
Angelina Jolie wants kids to 'fight back' with new child rights book

Angelina Jolie wants kids to 'fight back' with new child rights book

Latest

view all